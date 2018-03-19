Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi to bear expenses for hockey great Mansoor Ahmed's treatment

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 19, 2018

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi announced on Monday that he will pay for the medical treatment of former hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed.

“Shahid Afridi Foundation will bear all expenses of Mansoor’s treatment and won’t let him down,” Afridi said.

The former hockey goalkeeper has been suffering from a heart ailment for the last month and has been advised by doctors to travel abroad for treatment.

According to information available with Geo News, Ahmed’s heart is functioning at 20 percent. His other organs have also started failing.

The goalie who was admitted in the ICU for 18 days had part of his medical bill paid by the customs (Rs500,000) and the remaining amount (Rs1 million) by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Earlier during an interview, Ahmed had appealed to the prime minister to pay for his treatment.

Ahmed is best remembered for saving the last penalty in the final of the 1994 Hockey World Cup against Netherlands, securing the win for Pakistan. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Rain expected in Lahore during first PSL elimination match

Rain expected in Lahore during first PSL elimination match

 Updated 2 hours ago
PSL escapades: Foreign commentators tour Lahore’s 'breathtaking' old city

PSL escapades: Foreign commentators tour Lahore’s 'breathtaking' old city

 Updated 2 hours ago
Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

Great to be in Lahore again, says Viv Richards

 Updated 3 hours ago
Drop them in the next PSL draft, says Sarfraz over foreign players' 'miscommitment'

Drop them in the next PSL draft, says Sarfraz over foreign players' 'miscommitment'

 Updated 14 hours ago
Foreign players get hearty welcome as Lahore gears up for PSL playoffs

Foreign players get hearty welcome as Lahore gears up for PSL playoffs

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan is no stranger to me, says Sammy

Pakistan is no stranger to me, says Sammy

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
PSL final tickets being illegally resold in 'black' online

PSL final tickets being illegally resold in 'black' online

 Updated 17 hours ago
Kings' Lendl decides to travel to Pakistan for PSL matches

Kings' Lendl decides to travel to Pakistan for PSL matches

Updated 20 hours ago
In pictures: Gaddafi Stadium ready to host PSL

In pictures: Gaddafi Stadium ready to host PSL

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM