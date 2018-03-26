Can't connect right now! retry
Celebrities join ‘March for our Life’ rally to help end gun violence

People across the United States came out in support of stricter gun-control laws at the March For Our Life rally on Saturday.

The nationwide walk came in the light of Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida last month which led to the death of fourteen students and three staff members.

On March 24, a series of demonstrations took place in Washington, New York City, Los Angeles along with London and Tokyo in which celebrities came out in full force along with students and parents to march for stronger gun control laws.

In New York City, Paul McCartney was present in remembrance of late Beatles bandmate John Lennon who was shot outside his apartment.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here,” McCartney said during the march.

Joining him in New York City was Cynthia Nixon who will be running for the Governor of New York, Lady Gaga and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

George and Amal Clooney who donated 500,000 dollars to the survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting, made an appearance at the march in Washington, DC, where they were joined by Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, actress Julianne Moore, and singer Demi Lovato, who performed her single Skyscraper.

Martin Luther King Jr's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King also spoke during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington.

Jimmy Fallon was also present with Miley Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus. Ariana Grande, Common, Andra Day, Lin Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt all led their voices for the march in DC.

Kate Capshaw was also in DC along with husband and director Steven Spielberg.

While Amy Schumer took to stage in Los Angeles.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to show his support for the march.

Other celebrities also took to Twitter to show their support:


Salman Khan assures assistance for fellow actor

 Updated 7 hours ago
Louis Vuitton appoints Virgil Abloh as its new menswear designer

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pacific Rim dethrones Black Panther to take top spot at the Box Office

 Updated 13 hours ago
Deepika makes news with important message for peers

 Updated yesterday
Karan Johar to come back with new season of Koffee with Karan: reports

 Updated yesterday
Spice Girls to play superheroes in an upcoming animated film

 Updated 2 days ago
Black Panther becomes highest grossing superhero movie

 Updated 2 days ago
Cannes film festival to ban selfies on the red carpet

Updated 2 days ago
Oscars chief denies sexual harassment allegation: report

 Updated 2 days ago
