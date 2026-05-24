Kylie Kelce speaks about teaching 'difficult' key lesson to daughters

Kylie Kelce and her husband Jason Kelce have established a sense of boundary among their daughters, and they understand when the parents tell them a simple ‘no.’

The 34-year-old media personality shared that they have taught their kids to “respect the word no” in a new episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

Alongside the plain no, Kylie has integrated the word ‘try’ into difficult conversations with her daughters – like potty training, and trying out new foods.

“I like the idea of, ‘let's try this,'” the golf coach said, adding, “do it a lot at the dinner table.”

She further elaborated, “‘I know you might not think you like that, but maybe just try it.' We're huge on that. My girls will say all the time, ‘You can try it. You have to try it. If you don't like it, you don't have to eat it.' So we try at the dinner table.”

The subtle change in the approach towards new experiences has reportedly shifted their daughters’ perspective as it doesn’t seem too rigid.

"Instead of ‘I can't do that,' it's always a ‘Let's try.' Because if it goes well, great, and if it doesn't, we can always try again later,” the mom of four noted.

Kylie added that replacing no with trying has been a part of her mindset since her coaching days, “we're big triers in our house, because much like in coaching, I don't like the word ‘can't,'” she said.

The podcast host said, “And they know that, so then we try. It makes things feel a little more positive because it's like, I'm gonna try. If I do it, great. If I don't, I can always try again later.”

Kylie and Jason share four daughters, including Wyatt Elizabeth (born October 2019), Elliotte Ray (born March 2021), Bennett Llewellyn (born February 2023), and Finnley Anne (born March 2025).