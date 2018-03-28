PTI will take to the streets if PML-N gets NRO, says Fawad Chaudhry

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that his party has called for general elections at the earliest as the country is going through severe political instability.



Speaking in a press conference at the residence of party’s deputy secretary general Nadeem Aftab Sindhu, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is currently seeking refuge from the state institutions, adding that if any NRO-like relief is given to them then the PTI would go for street protests.

He alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar ruined the country’s economy as due to their policies the Pakistani rupee plummeted against US dollar.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI expressed serious reservations over efforts to send Nawaz Sharif abroad, adding that any "NRO (national reconciliation ordinance) for the former premier and his family is unacceptable" to the party.

The statement was issued by a spokesman for the PTI after a meeting of its central leaders presided over by party chief Imran Khan.

"There is no way acceptable but that of a uniform and free implementation of the law," the statement read. "The process of accountability should be completed without any delay."

The party urged for a treatment of the ousted premier similar to that of common citizens. It also expressed deep concern over the worst decline in the country's economy.