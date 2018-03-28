Cabinet approves extradition agreements with China, Saudi Arabia

The meeting, chaired by PM Abbasi, approved extradition agreements for transfer of sentenced persons between Pakistan and China, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Wednesday, where he approved extradition agreements for transfer of sentenced persons between Pakistan and China, Saudi Arabia.

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018.

The meeting approved an inter-government agreement for rendering of services by NADRA to Somalia for the development of Somali National Identification System.

It also approved a proposal to delete 11 items from the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, while three items would be added to the list. The items added to the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme include liquid tea coffee whitener, powder tea, coffee whitener, and refined palm oil.

The Cabinet further accorded its approval to notify maximum retail prices of 139 new additional pack sizes of already registered drugs, to help reduce the prices of these drugs.