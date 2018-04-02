Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 02 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will distribute party tickets to candidates for the upcoming general election himself through the party’s parliamentary committee board, a party notification said.

No one will be able to sell party ticket now, Imran said, vowing to not let a repeat of Senate elections happen, which the PTI chief said involved buying and selling of votes.

In a meeting held today, the board decided to immediately commence the process of nominating candidates and mulled over the procedure of doing so.

The PTI chief added that there would be no specific quota and strong candidates will be fielded for the election.

KP development 'on ground', not in advertisements: Imran

PTI chief promises to get funds of Sharif family, parked abroad, back to Pakistan if elected

The party will field candidates in most constituencies [than any other party], he added.

Various political parties have kicked off their election campaign by holding rallies and organizing membership campaigns throughout the country.

Imran in recent days has visited parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa as well as Lahore as part of a membership drive.

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

ATC accepts Imran's plea for one-day exemption in PTV, Parliament attack cases

