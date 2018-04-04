Can't connect right now! retry
Stranger Things creators accused of ripping off film

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Photo: Netflix

Charlie Kessler director of short film 'Montauk' has filed a lawsuit against Stranger Things creator, claiming they took his film idea.

Kessler alleges brothers Matt and Ross Duffer took the idea for the sci-fi/supernatural series from his short film "Montauk" and a related feature film script titled "The Montauk Project," and used it to create their popular Netflix series.

According to Kessler, he met the brothers at a premiere party during the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2014, where he discussed the idea with them.

Kessler’s film follows the story of a young boy who goes missing, featuring an adjacent military base known for conducting experiments on kids and a creature from another dimension.

'Stranger Things 2' gets darker in aftermath of death and Demogorgon

The Duffer brothers, who created the show, said they anticipate five seasons to bring 'Stranger Things' to a conclusion

"Montauk," won an award at the Hamptons Film Festival in 2012, was a found-footage sci-fi short that told the story of a violent event that took place in the Long Island community. A young boy goes missing, featuring an adjacent military base known for conducting experiments on kids and a creature from another dimension with a cop haunted by his past was one of the major characters, similar to that of Stanger Things first season.

The lawsuit filed by Kessler states that he is looking for monetary damages due to a breach of implied contract, according to Deadline.

Neither Netflix nor Duffer brothers have yet to comment.

Stranger Things already has two seasons under its belt with a third season in the making. The series stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo. 

