 
Geo News

Nick Cannon falls short on father duties, spills ex Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is called out for bragging about his multiple kids

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Nick Cannon’s baby mama, Alyssa Scott, is calling him out for abandoning their child.

The singer spoke about putting an insurance on his manhood during an episode Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, generating a scathing reaction from Scott.

"Ha ha haaa Funny. Any plans on seeing your child? It's been over a month @nickcannon," she wrote on Instagram. "But good to know she'll get some of your $ if anything happens to your balls smh."

This comes as Cannon revealed that he would never say never to more kids after his 12th one.

"I really don't know. I'm being honest. I'm having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I'm going to press hold on this 12 for right now," he told PEOPLE. "But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I'm not against it."

"There was a point in time where I was just like, 'Nah, I'm done.' And, then I was like, 'Who am I to say that?' " he added. "It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it's one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it's going, why not?"

Meghan Markle ensures she has ‘top table at restaurant,' says expert video
Meghan Markle ensures she has ‘top table at restaurant,' says expert
Netflix dominates the 2025 Peabody Awards
Netflix dominates the 2025 Peabody Awards
'Andor' actor raves about 'Star Wars' star Jimmy Smits
'Andor' actor raves about 'Star Wars' star Jimmy Smits
Disney boss gives major insight into 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot
Disney boss gives major insight into 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot
Prince William joins King Charles, Queen Camilla for major event without Kate Middleton
Prince William joins King Charles, Queen Camilla for major event without Kate Middleton
King Charles ‘abdication' plans in place during emergency case? video
King Charles ‘abdication' plans in place during emergency case?
Prince William, Kate Middleton's major fears about their children revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton's major fears about their children revealed
Bow reveals he is dating Jada Pinkett Smith's niece Jade
Bow reveals he is dating Jada Pinkett Smith's niece Jade