Camilla Luddington on how she told her kids about her antidepressants

Camilla Luddington recalls talk with her kids about her antidepressants

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is transparent with her young children about her mental health journey.

The actress, 41, recently revealed how it dawned on her to seek professional help when she began to experience mental health struggles amid motherhood.

“It's really forced me to get a handle on my own mental health because I think that when I became a mom, I had never really experienced anxiety before and my anxiety ramped up in a way that was just unfair to myself,” she told People Magazine.

“Unfair to have myself live like that every day. And I think that what motherhood did is force me to be like, ‘No, it's not just me anymore. I have a family. I really have to take care of myself. It's really important. If I'm not going to do this for me, do it for them.’”

“I remember getting to a point where I had heart palpitations every day, and I was like, ‘But I don't need to take anything. It's going to change me. I'm going to feel so different.’ And I was so resistant… I think that's so silly now when I see how much it's helped me and how much more grounded I feel in life.”

The mom of two then revealed how she addressed the matter head-on with eight-year-old Hayden and four-year-old Lucas—whom she shares with husband Matthew Alan.

“I'm really trying to be open publicly about taking an SSRI because I feel like it's still kind of something that people don't like to talk about,” she said, adding how she used the term "brain vitamin" to explain to her kids.

“And I know that so many mental health issues come up in high school and middle school. So I just want to make it in my own family feel like if they ever need to talk about anything, not necessarily take anything, but just to know that mom gets it and that it's not shameful in my family, be like, ‘Hey, I need this thing. It helps calm my brain down.’”