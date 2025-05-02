 
Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary

Kesha has been linked to the health-tech entrepreneur Michael Gilvary for a year

Lifestyle News Desk
May 02, 2025

Kesha gets candid about her new romance

Kesha has made a wild confession about her relationship with health-tech entrepreneur Michael Gilvary.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, the 38-year-old singer admitted that she is not dating Michael but is just using him for s**.

For those unversed, Kesha has been linked to the handsome businessman for a year. The two were first seen together dining at celeb-favorite Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The Take It Off hitmaker was previously dating film producer Riccardo Maddalosso, but he dumped her after she didn't invite him to a party with Taylor Swift.

After her breakup with Riccardo, Kash took to her X handle to reveal what she wanted going forward.

"I mostly want a sugar daddy. I just never had one," she penned.

