Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to rock band Green Day

Green Day was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Green Day as the rock band was honored by the prestigious five-pointed star.

On Thursday, May 1 in Los Angeles, the rock band featuring members Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as per San Francisco Chronicle.

At the event, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor took a moment to pay tribute to the member of the band.

“These guys, they live at the intersection of both nostalgia and evolution,” Reynolds said.

“I don’t think a band like this stays together this way and is this prolific for this long without integrity," he praised.

Ryan concluded by saying, "I think it’s like the bedrock of what they are.”

It is pertinent to mention that the band's 1997 hit Good Riddance was featured in Reynolds' recent Deadpool movie.

The band member, jokingly said on the stage that the event “kind of like being at your own funeral.”

“This is for my mom,” he added. “This is like my mom’s Super Bowl right now.”

