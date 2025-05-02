Sean 'Diddy' Combs turns down plea deal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs refuses to accept plea deal

Sean "Diddy" Combs has formally rejected a plea deal that could save him from the possibility of a prolonged prison sentence.

Combs, 55, is scheduled to face trial beginning Monday on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution.

A guilty plea would have reduced prison time for the rapper, who if convicted on all counts following a trial could face a life sentence.

Combs was arrested last year after being charged in a sex trafficking indictment, originally filed in September.

He has denied all the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He also pleaded not guilty in March to a superseding indictment that charged him with forcing one of his employees into sex acts.

Federal prosecutors claim they have as many as 20 potential witnesses, aside from the three main alleged victims, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who could testify about Combs' conduct.