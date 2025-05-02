Where Jessica Simpson stands with estranged husband Eric Johnson? Source

Jessica Simpson, who made a music comeback with revenge album on estranged husband Eric Johnson, is reportedly on good terms with him.

The singer, who announced her split with Eric in January after 11 years of marriage after cheating rumors, hinted at his infidelity with her comeback music.

However, a source told US Weekly that the ex-couple is “getting along well.”

“They are getting along well and everyone seems to be very happy,” the insider told the outlet about the duo.

Aside of their inner conflict, Jessica and Eric are keeping their kids priority.

“They talk and see each other all the time and have decided that no matter what happens, they will get along for the kids,” the tipster added.

While they have not officially filed for divorce, the source added that “right now there is no talk of getting back together.”

“But” as per the tattler, “They didn’t shut the door entirely.”

“With Jessica and Eric, you never know. They love each other and will always be supportive of one another,” the source noted teasingly.

Revealing how they gonna navigate in the future, the insider added, “For now, Jessica and Eric will be at a lot of holidays and birthdays together and just navigating their new truth.”

It is pertinent to mention that Eric and Jessica are parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 12, son Ace Knute, 11, and daughter Birdie Mae, 5.