Wednesday Apr 04 2018
Web Desk

Sania Mirza's hilarious tweet in Shoaib Malik's support

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza often show affection for each other on social media platforms.

This time it was no different as Mirza had a humorous comeback in support of the cricketer and had everyone cheering for the couple.

Twitter user Daniel Alexander tweeted a comparison between Shoaib Malik and his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies. “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999,” he wrote.

To this, Sania responded, “Come on… my husband is still a spring chicken.”

The tweet, which has been retweeted over 700 times and liked over 5,300 times since being posted, won many over.



