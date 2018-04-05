Can't connect right now! retry
Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the federal government 15 days to approve the summary regarding the appointment of the executive director (ED) at the federal capital's largest public hospital — Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). 

During today's hearing based on a notice of the apex court, the ad hoc ED, Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, said the summary for the appointment of the ED has been moving back and forth.

However, the position of the ED has yet to approved, he stated further. 

Giving the government 15 days to appoint an ED, the Supreme Court also ruled that the cardiac centre at PIMS will remain open and adjourned the hearing until April 20.

Last month, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had said that if no new head of the hospital was appointed, the court would take the matters in its own hands and appoint the head themselves.

PIMS administrator Dr Altaf Hussain had retired in January, resulting in the hospital’s senior-most officer, Dr Amjad, being given the charge of running the hospital.

