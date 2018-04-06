Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
AFP

Salman Khan — Prisoner 106 — unable to sleep in jail

By
AFP

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is now Prisoner 106 was unable to sleep on his first night in Jodhpur central jail.

"Everyone knows that he is used to the lavish lifestyle, which is why he was unable to sleep," the Deccan Herald newspaper said, quoting an unnamed jail official.

"He laid down on blankets spread on the floor. He hardly slept. At 6:00am in the morning, the sound of siren woke him up."

Jail Superintendent Vikram Singh said no special arrangements have been made for Salman and he was served a dinner of lentils and cabbage like other inmates on his first night.

"He has a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell," Singh told reporters.

The actor will have to spend at least another night in jail as he fights a five-year prison term for killing endangered wildlife.

Salman, one of the world´s highest paid actors, was imprisoned Thursday after a court convicted him for killing rare antelopes known as black bucks on a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998.

Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court adjourns bail hearing

The Bollywood actor's bail hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow

Salman´s lawyer asked for bail but the plea was adjourned after a judge said he wanted to see the entire case record.

"We argued for bail in the court. Basically the eyewitness is not reliable ... the trial court has convicted Salman on the basis of basically just one eyewitness," Mahesh Bora, a lawyer for Salman, told reporters in Jodhpur.

The court is to sit again on Saturday.

The 52-year-old action star has denied killing the black bucks.

His conviction shocked fans and the Bollywood elite.

Hundreds flocked to his home in Mumbai to show solidarity with the star who moved from his luxury apartment to sleeping on the floor of a cell in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Four other Bollywood stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari -- who were also accused in the case were acquitted for lack of evidence.

"The prosecution has proved beyond doubt the case of hunting two black bucks against Salman but the case against the other accused does not prove beyond doubt," the trial court judge said in his judgement.

Film industry analysts say Salman has nearly $90 million riding on him with at least three big projects in the pipeline.

The case, which has dogged Salman for 20 years, has seen him held in custody three times before.

In 1998, Salman spent a week in prison after being accused of using unlicensed arms to shoot the black bucks.

Salman was also found guilty of killing gazelles on the same trip and served very brief stints in jail in 2006 and 2007, but was later acquitted on appeal.

The actor affectionately called ‘bhai’, or ‘brother’ in Hindi, enjoys a cult-like status with the majority of his devotees young men who envy Salman´s glamorous lifestyle.

The latest verdict has triggered a wave of sympathy for the "bad boy" of Hindi cinema whose life has been dogged by controversies.

Salman, who has had a string of glamorous relationships but never married, was cleared in 2015 of killing a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident. That decision is now being challenged in the Supreme Court.

He was also accused of assaulting a former Miss World and provoked a firestorm in 2016 by saying his workout schedule for a film left him feeling "like a raped woman".

"Tough times don´t last, tough people do, waiting for tiger to be back," tweeted actor Maniesh Paul, referring to Salman´s most recent blockbuster "Tiger Zinda Hai" which has earned more than $85 million worldwide.

Other Bollywood figures have also rallied around the actor, voicing support and decrying the harsh sentence.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump’s hair has no chill

Donald Trump’s hair has no chill

 Updated 2 hours ago
Strings' powerful new single sheds light upon issue plaguing our society

Strings' powerful new single sheds light upon issue plaguing our society

 Updated 6 hours ago
These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Japan anime giant Takahata dies at 82

Japan anime giant Takahata dies at 82

 Updated 13 hours ago
Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court adjourns bail hearing

Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court adjourns bail hearing

 Updated 15 hours ago
How celebrities reacted to Salman Khan’s jail term over antelope poaching

How celebrities reacted to Salman Khan’s jail term over antelope poaching

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Five celebrities who deleted Facebook over privacy concerns

Five celebrities who deleted Facebook over privacy concerns

 Updated yesterday
Salman Khan - The bad boy of Indian cinema

Salman Khan - The bad boy of Indian cinema

Updated yesterday
Salman Khan arrested after five-year jail sentence in blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan arrested after five-year jail sentence in blackbuck poaching case

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM