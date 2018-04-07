PML-N lawmaker Ramesh Kumar to join PTI

Ramesh Kumar will make the announcement regarding his joining the PTI at a press conference on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: Ramesh Kumar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, has decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to sources.



Sources said that Kumar will hold a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Saturday, after which he would announce joining the party at a press conference.

Khan would also speak at the press conference, sources added, which would be held at Kumar's residence.

Kumar was elected as member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in the General Elections 2013.

Earlier in March, MNA Nisar Jutt deserted the ruling PML-N to join the PTI, along with his aides.

Prior to that, the PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last year saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining Imran Khan-led PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party.