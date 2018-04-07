Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Web Desk

PML-N lawmaker Ramesh Kumar to join PTI

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Ramesh Kumar will make the announcement regarding his joining the PTI at a press conference on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: Ramesh Kumar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, has decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to sources.

Sources said that Kumar will hold a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan on Saturday, after which he would announce joining the party at a press conference.

Khan would also speak at the press conference, sources added, which would be held at Kumar's residence.

Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

Dr Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad met with the PTI chairman today

Kumar was elected as member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in the General Elections 2013.

Earlier in March, MNA Nisar Jutt deserted the ruling PML-N to join the PTI, along with his aides.

Prior to that, the PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last year saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining Imran Khan-led PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

 Updated 19 minutes ago
PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM