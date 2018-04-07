Here's why Jemima thinks people shouldn't marry before 70

Heiress Jemima Goldsmith has said people should not “really be marrying” before the age of 70.



Goldsmith took to Twitter to share that the average length of a British marriage is now the same as it was 100 years ago.

“Fun fact: The average British marriage length is the same now as it was 100+ years ago. (In 1900 it was 12 years because of death, now it's 12 years because of divorce).”

“So if we want to beat the odds, we shouldn’t really be marrying before the age of 70,” she tweeted.

Goldsmith’s own marriage to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan lasted less than 12 years. The journalist married Imran in 1995 and the couple got divorced in 2004.

