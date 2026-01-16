Hilary Duff sells out tour while mom group drama blows up

Hilary Duff gears up for first tour in years as new album gets closer to release

Hilary Duff fans are excited to hear her perform live again after years’ worth of waiting is finally over, and they queued up for the tickets.

The 38-year-old pop superstar sold out the tickets to her Las Vegas shows at Voltaire, Venetian, as soon as the sales began.

The Metamorphosis hitmaker has increased the anticipation for her album, Luck… or Something, after the release of her new single, Roommates.

Duff seemed to be focusing on her return to music while her former friend, Ashley Tisdale, went viral for her essay, “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” discussing the end of her friendship with the mom group, presumably involving Duff, Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, and more celebrity mothers.

While the Mature songstress's husband, Matthew Koma, responded to the drama with a mockery of Tisdale’s essay on Instagram, “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers,” with a subheading, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.”

However, the Lizzy McGuire star continued to tease her upcoming album.