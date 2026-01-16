Pitbull plans North American summer tour, ‘I'm Back'
Pitbull did a ‘Party After Dark tour in 2024/25 with his party
Geo News Digital Desk
January 16, 2026
Pitbull teams up with Lil Jon to make a hysterical come back!
The rapper on January 15 announced the I’m Back Tour, with shows mainly destined in North American leg. Set for spring and summers of 2026, Pitbull will be jamming with the special guest Lil Jon.
"USA, I'm BACK," the Timber rapper made an announcement via his social media.
The tour will commence on May 14 in West Palm Beach, Fl. and makes stops in cities including Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Toronto, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Kansas City and more before wrapping September 26 in Shakopee, Minn.
Pitbull’s fans have figured out an incredible way to pay respect to the artist – by wearing bald caps. This dedication made the singer to connect more with the crowd.
"Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives — it feels deeper than just music," he told the BBC in June 2025.
"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music."
Pitbull added at the time, "I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."
Check out Pitbull's full schedule of I'm Back Tour below.
Thu May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat May 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun May 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Wed May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Fri May 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat May 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed May 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri May 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Wed June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat June 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Sun June 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Aug. 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug. 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Aug. 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug. 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug. 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Fri Aug. 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
Sat Aug. 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Mon Aug. 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Wed Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Sept. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed Sept. 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Sat Sept. 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sun Sept. 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Sept. 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Wed Sept. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Sept. 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sat Sept. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Sept. 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Sept. 25 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
Sat Sept. 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater