Pitbull plans North American summer tour, ‘I’m Back’

Pitbull teams up with Lil Jon to make a hysterical come back!

The rapper on January 15 announced the I’m Back Tour, with shows mainly destined in North American leg. Set for spring and summers of 2026, Pitbull will be jamming with the special guest Lil Jon.

"USA, I'm BACK," the Timber rapper made an announcement via his social media.

The tour will commence on May 14 in West Palm Beach, Fl. and makes stops in cities including Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Toronto, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Kansas City and more before wrapping September 26 in Shakopee, Minn.

Pitbull’s fans have figured out an incredible way to pay respect to the artist – by wearing bald caps. This dedication made the singer to connect more with the crowd.

"Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives — it feels deeper than just music," he told the BBC in June 2025.

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music."

Pitbull added at the time, "I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."

Check out Pitbull's full schedule of I'm Back Tour below.