India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Jr (L) of Pakistan and Gurinder Singh (R) of India fight for the ball during their men's field hockey match. Photo: AFP

India were urged to control their emotions after a bad-tempered Commonwealth Games hockey clash with Pakistan ended in a thrilling draw on Saturday -- with the video referee proving crucial.

India were 2-1 up with just seconds left when Pakistan twice went to the video referrals to earn penalty corners, the second of which was buried by 20-year-old Ali Mubashar.

Two green cards and four yellow cards were brandished in what proved a typically spiky match between the arch-rivals.

"We were not happy with the performance. We wanted to win this game. We are disappointed with the result," said defender Rupinder Pal Singh, slamming India´s lack of discipline.

"That´s disloyalty to the team, and that´s where we need to control our emotions. Sometimes we are so aggressive in our tackles."

India´s Dilpreet Singh scored the opener before penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh put them 2-0 up with a trademark drag flick.

But Muhammad Irfan gave Pakistan a lifeline early in the second half when he tapped in after a counter-attack.

"To come back from 2-0 is a team effort," said Pakistan midfielder Muhammed Rizwan.

"It´s a learning process, as there are lots of new guys, and we´ve only been with our coach for two-and-a-half weeks."