Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
AFP

India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

By
AFP

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Muhammad Irfan Jr (L) of Pakistan and Gurinder Singh (R) of India fight for the ball during their men's field hockey match. Photo: AFP

India were urged to control their emotions after a bad-tempered Commonwealth Games hockey clash with Pakistan ended in a thrilling draw on Saturday -- with the video referee proving crucial.

India were 2-1 up with just seconds left when Pakistan twice went to the video referrals to earn penalty corners, the second of which was buried by 20-year-old Ali Mubashar.

Two green cards and four yellow cards were brandished in what proved a typically spiky match between the arch-rivals.

"We were not happy with the performance. We wanted to win this game. We are disappointed with the result," said defender Rupinder Pal Singh, slamming India´s lack of discipline.

Pakistan draw against India with dramatic last second goal

Pakistan scored a last-second goal in the fourth quarter to draw the game 2-2 against India

"That´s disloyalty to the team, and that´s where we need to control our emotions. Sometimes we are so aggressive in our tackles."

India´s Dilpreet Singh scored the opener before penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh put them 2-0 up with a trademark drag flick.

But Muhammad Irfan gave Pakistan a lifeline early in the second half when he tapped in after a counter-attack.

"To come back from 2-0 is a team effort," said Pakistan midfielder Muhammed Rizwan.

"It´s a learning process, as there are lots of new guys, and we´ve only been with our coach for two-and-a-half weeks."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar creates world record in international cricket

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar creates world record in international cricket

 Updated 18 hours ago
Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 4-1 in Davis Cup tie

Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 4-1 in Davis Cup tie

 Updated 18 hours ago
Fourteen killed as ice hockey team bus crashes with truck in Canada

Fourteen killed as ice hockey team bus crashes with truck in Canada

 Updated 20 hours ago
PCB taking 'gradual steps' to bring back cricket: Najam Sethi

PCB taking 'gradual steps' to bring back cricket: Najam Sethi

 Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan draw against India with dramatic last-minute goal

Pakistan draw against India with dramatic last-minute goal

 Updated 22 hours ago
MMA star McGregor released on $50k bail after New York assault

MMA star McGregor released on $50k bail after New York assault

 Updated yesterday
PCB talent hunt programme team to visit Miranshah

PCB talent hunt programme team to visit Miranshah

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM