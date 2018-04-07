Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that after coming into power his party would create a new province in southern Punjab.

The PPP chairman was addressing workers in Multan, where he said that whenever it came to making southern Punjab into a new province, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always opposed it.

Bilawal said that the PPP will make cardiac hospitals in Multan and Muzaffargarh just as it has made in Sindh.

He said that the PPP has too many links with the city of Multan, adding that these links are historical and ideological.

Bilawal said that in future his political centre would be based in Multan and he would work for the betterment of the public.