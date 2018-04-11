Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference at Pakistan House on April 11, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, at a press conference, announced another addition to the party fold.



Syed Anwar Raza, an elected provincial lawmaker from PS-102, announced jumping into the ship of the PSP from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Raza held a meeting with PSP’s Anis Qaimkhani and Kamal earlier today.

Raza is the latest politician to switch sides before the upcoming general elections.



On Sunday, MQM-P NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam and MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran joined PSP.

Earlier, on April 4, MQM-P MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, who belonged to the Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM-P, joined PSP.

On April 1, MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP whereas on March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced the same.

Before them, on March 28, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir had jumped ship.