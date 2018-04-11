Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference at Pakistan House on April 11, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab
 

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, at a press conference, announced another addition to the party fold.

Syed Anwar Raza, an elected provincial lawmaker from PS-102, announced jumping into the ship of the PSP from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Raza held a meeting with PSP’s Anis Qaimkhani and Kamal earlier today.

PSP welcomes three more MQM lawmakers

Mehboob Alam, Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamra are lastest MQM lawmakers to jump ship

Raza is the latest politician to switch sides before the upcoming general elections.

On Sunday, MQM-P NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam and MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran joined PSP.

Earlier, on April 4, MQM-P MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, who belonged to the Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM-P, joined PSP. 

On April 1, MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP whereas on March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced the same.

Before them, on March 28, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir had jumped ship. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM