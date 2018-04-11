Nawaz being pushed to Adiyala prison, says Imran

Can't connect right now! retry
Imran Khan says first thing his government will ensure after coming into power in the upcoming elections will be to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Video: Geo News

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif is not being pushed to a dead end, but to Adiyala prison.

Addressing a convention on Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) here, Khan slammed the former premier saying that Nawaz rejected the FATA Reforms Package after being asked by Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Responding to Shehbaz Sharif's comments about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project, the PTI chief said the Punjab CM must be thinking how much kick-back could be made received in it.

He also shamed the Punjab CM for speaking of taking loans.

Khan said that after coming into power in the upcoming election, the first thing his party will ensure would be the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“This is to ensure development in tribal areas,” he said.

He said the tribal people have various grievances that need urgent attention.

The PTI chairman said that checkposts and landmines in the tribal agencies should be decreased, as being demanded by the residents. 

"I would request the army to reduce these landmines," he said.

Acknowledging the grief of families with "missing" people, Khan said such families are in agony and sorrow and their grievances need to be heard.

He said that a special development fund is needed for the schools and the other basic facilities that have been destroyed as a result of the 15- year war.

Lamenting the non-implementation of FATA reforms, the PTI chairman said tribal people deserve more representation in the National Assembly.

“We will hold local government election in the first three to five months once we are in power,” he said.

