Thirteen horror movies to watch this Friday the 13th

For those more superstitious than others, Friday the 13th, which falls today, is considered one of the most unluckiest — and ominous — days.



From ancient myths suggesting bad luck brought about by the combination of the day and date to Hollywood’s revamping the superstition to spread fear of Jason Voorhees, there has been plenty of conjecture regarding the day.

If you are also intrigued by the idea of spooky things happening on Friday the 13th, then you should watch these 13 spine-chilling movies.

1) Ringu

Ringu.

The 1998 Japanese horror movie, which is more famous for its American version The Ring, is A true horror masterpiece. Directed by Hideo Nakata, the movie revolves around a reporter investigating a string of deaths linked to a haunted videotape. The unbearable sense of dread as the investigation unfolds is likely to keep you up at night.

While the Hollywood remake starring Naomi Watts makes for a good movie with special effects that make the video itself more terrifying, the overall creepiness which encompasses you after watching the original isn’t lost in translation.

2) The Conjuring

The Conjuring.

The mere sound of two hands clapping will send shivers down your spine in this James Wan’s supernatural horror movie. Released in 2013, The Conjuring dramatises little-known events from 1970s case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie which comprises demonic possession, exorcism and a creepy doll is sure likely to leave you haunted.

Since its release, the movie has gotten a sequel The Conjuring 2 and prequel Annabelle, none of which match up to the level of the first instalment.

3) Veronica

Veronica.

The 2017 Spanish horror movie gained prominence after it was dubbed as the “scariest movie ever” on social media earlier this year. The movie is loosely based on the true events from a 1991 Madrid case where teenager Estefania Gutierrez Lazaro died mysteriously after using an Ouija board.

Director Paco Plaza brilliantly uses the troupe of evil spirits lurking around home to incite intrigue and terror among viewers.

4) Phobia

Phobia.

The 2016 Indian horror flick revolves around a female artist with agoraphobia stuck in her apartment as she fears evil lurking around. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial comprises all elements of a racy thriller — surprise, fear, mystery, shock coupled with overtones of horror.

5) Shutter

Shutter.

Imagine climbing a ladder suddenly to realise a ghost is crawling towards you. Such memorable scenes make this 2004 Thai horror movie as one of the standouts in the genre.

Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom, the movie is brimming with clichés, such as a female ghost dressed in white for revenge and loud creaking noises, but it delivers so many great scares and twists that it may have you sleeping with the lights on. Hollywood remade the movie in 2008 with the same title.

6) The Silent House (La Casa Muda)

The Silent House.

The 2010 psychological horror movie from Uruguayan director Gustavo Hernández is based on real-life events which unfolded after a father and daughter moved into a remote house in 1940s. The movie, which is said to be shot in one continuous 78-minute take, relies more on suspense than gore and will have you on the edge of your seat throughout.

An English version of the movie starring Elizabeth Olsen was released in 2012.

Friendly tip: You wouldn’t want to miss the credits of this movie.

7) I Saw the Devil

I Saw the Devil.

Directed by Kim Jee-woon, the 2010 South Korean action-packed psychological horror pivots a trained agent seeking revenge after his pregnant fiancée is brutally murdered by a psychopathic serial killer. The cat-and-mouse chase between the two men will have you guessing which one is more terrifying.

8) Babadook

Babadook.

Inspired by German expressionism, the 2014 Australian horror movie is posed in a bizarre no-man’s land, where the everyday and supernatural co-exist. Jennifer Kent's directorial doesn’t rely on cheap shock effects or jump scares but builds an atmosphere of terror.

The film depicts a story of a grieving mother and her six-year-old son who unknowingly welcome an evil presence to their house through a storybook. The movie will constantly have you trying to distinguish between reality and fiction.

9) Raat

Raat.

The 1992 Hindi-Telugu supernatural thriller is considered to be one of the best Indian horror movies, it is perhaps also the best movie ever made by Ram Gopal Varma. A cult classic, Raat is deeply distressing, and you'll never look at cats the same away after you're done with this movie.

10) Ju-on: The Grudge

Ju-on: The Grudge.

The 2002 Japanese horror flick is the third instalment in the Ju-on series. Director Takashi Shimizu spins the tale of events which unfold after a homecare worker enters a house which has been cursed by the vengeful feelings of a family that died there. A terrifying chain of events begin, passing through all those who set foot within its walls.

Shimizu also directed the American version of the movie, The Grudge, which was released two years after the original. The Hollywood version starred Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role.

11) Orphanage

Orphanage.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has produced this Spanish gothic frightener about an abandoned orphanage with a troubling past. A couple, along with their seven-year-old son, hope to reopen an old orphanage as a facility for children with disabilities. However, something ominous haunts the facility.

The 2007 movie, which has been directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, comprises plenty of sudden jolts and eerie atmospherics which leave you baffled at the end.

12) Pizza

Pizza.

The Indian Tamil movie about a pizza delivery boy and his encounters with the supernatural will give you some nice chills. With right toppings in the form of a taut script, eerie sound effects and nice background score, the movie manages to leave a mark.

The movie directed by Karthik Subburaj was released in 2012 and was remade in Hindi under the same title.

13) The Devil’s Backbone (El Espinozo del Diablo)

The Devil’s Backbone.

Set in Madrid during the final days of the Spanish Civil War, Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece blends terror with tenderness. The 2001 gothic horror relies on magical realism to weave a narrative which is both familiar and original.

Even though the movie is not a conventional horror but some moments are likely to give you a scare.