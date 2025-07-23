Coldplay dedicates Nashville concert to Ozzy Osbourne: 'Ozzy, We Love You'

Coldplay pays emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Coldplay honoured the late singer Ozzy Osbourne with an emotional tribute at their Nashville concert on Tuesday, July 22, just hours after news broke of the legendary rocker’s passing.

The band delivered an heartfelt rendition of Black Sabbath’s 1972 ballad Changes during their show at Nissan Stadium.

Just before the concert, fans outside the venue caught a glimpse of the tribute in the making when a clip surfaced on X capturing the band rehearsing Changes during soundcheck.

Front man Chris Martin addressed the crowd during the concert with an emotional message, “We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.”

After the performance of the soft-rock classic, Martin added, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

Back in 2011 in autobiography I Am Ozzy, Black Sabbath front man revealed that the lyrics of song Changes were inspired by guitarist Bill Ward’s divorce.

In 2003, Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne released a duet version of the track with revised lyrics.