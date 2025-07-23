‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ next in line for cancellation after Stephen Colbert show ends?

Jimmy Kimmel was left shocked when Donald Trump hinted that his late-night talk show would be canceled next.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented late night sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” the President of the United States wrote on Truth Social.

He further penned, “These are people with absolutely no talent, who were paid millions of dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be great television.”

“It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!” added Donald.

The shocking statement of President Donald comes after CBS announced its decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise in May of 2026,” CBS executives said in a statement on July 17.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," revealed CBS bosses.

Jimmy then took to his Instagram handle and re-shared Trump’s post.

“I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret,” he penned, clapping back at the president.



