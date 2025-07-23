 
Black Sabbath mourns Ozzy Osbourne: 'Where will I find you now?'

Black Sabbath band members share their cherished moments with Ozzy Osbourne after his death

July 23, 2025

Black Sabbath reflects on life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne's death has shaken the celebrities and fans around the world.

Mourning the the rock's "prince of darkness," Black Sabbath band members took to Instagram to share emotional tributes for the late singer. 

They also dropped cherished photos as they mourned the loss of the band's frontman, Ozzy Osbourne.

In his emotional tribute, Drummer Bill Ward wrote a deeply emotional message, reflecting on years of friendship.

“Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart," he penned.

He shared his condolences to the deceased’s family, “Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP. Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

Bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler also shared his grief, writing, “Goodbye dear friend — thanks for all those years — we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston — who’d have thought, eh?”

“So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston,” he added.

Another band member, Tony Iommi, the Guitarist, expressed his grief in a social post: “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park."

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

For those unversed, earlier this month, the band reunited for their final performance featuring classics like War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man, and Paranoid.

Osbourne, seated on a throne during his solo set, also performed Crazy Train and Mama, I’m Coming Home.

