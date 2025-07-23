Jessica Simpson reflects on lost love in emotional song

Jessica Simpson dropped her new track Fade on Tuesday, in which she expressed her emotions and pain, seemingly related to her marriage with former footballer Eric Johnson.

The singer, who recently shared the news of her dramatic split with her longtime partner, told Us Weekly, "This song came straight from my heart."

She then explained to the outlet that the track “is about watching someone you love slip away in real time, while trying to hold on to something that's already gone.”

In the song, Simpson, reflects on a love gone cold, singing, “You can always say you love me / That doesn't mean that I feel loved / There's a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much.”

The chorus also offers a powerful statement of independence, “You can just wait on me / I won't be around / Watching you fade on me / Your words mean nothing now.”

In pointed lyrics she sings, “You're as empty as your promise / Go sleep alone in the bed you made.”

The I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker also gave an emotional press statement, in which she opened up about the experience that inspired the song.

"I had just lived through this heavy, emotional moment, but there was no way I was gonna cancel my songwriting session. I walked into the studio with tears still on my cheeks, and what came out was a prayer."

Simpson co-wrote this track with Trent Dabbs and Teresa LaBarbera. According to reports, it is directed at her decade-long marriage with former NFL player. The couple separated earlier this year after 10 years together.