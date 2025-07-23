 
Adam Sandler pens emotional tribute to 'legend' Ozzy Osbourne

The rocker-turned-reality star died on July 22 at the age of 76

July 23, 2025

Adam Sandlar is remembering his Little Nicky co-star Ozzy Osbourne.

After the tragic news of Ozzy’s demise, Adam took to his social media account to touching homage to his late costar.

Sharing a photo from the 2000 film in which Ozzy made a surprise cameo, Adam wrote on his Instagram account, "Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover.”

"Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness - Ozzy Osborne!" he gushed over the legendary Black Sabbath frontman's musical career.

The Happy Gilmore actor went on to say, “Loved him a lot like we all did! Sending love to the family and so happy to have spent time with the legend himself.”

He concluded his post simple writing “RIP.”

On Tuesday, July 22, Ozzy’s family announced his passing in a statement that read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

