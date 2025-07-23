Selena Gomez marks major milestone with impactful move

Selena Gomez marks her birthday with impactful move

Selena Gomez knows how to give back to society!

On July 22, the Calm Down singer took to her Instagram account to mark her 33rd birthday by recalling the launch of the Rare Impact Fund same day five years ago.

Gomez, who has always been vocal about mental health struggles, now launches the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle to celebrate her birthday and five years of Rare Impact Fund.

"5 years ago today – on my birthday – we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change," she began.

"Since then, thanks to your support, we’ve reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe," The Only Murders in the Building actress continued, adding, "And this is just the beginning."

"To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work," Gomez noted, "It’s about believing in the power of community to create lasting change."​

​"Let’s build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve," she added, concluding her caption with, "Thank you for showing up, for each other, and for the next generation. This is what rare impact looks like.​"