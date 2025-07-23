Pete Davidson talks about his upcoming role as a father

Pete Davidson gets real about becoming a dad for the first time

Pete Davidson finally broke his silence on becoming a father after his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, revealed she’s pregnant with their first child.

Speaking to E! News at the NYC premiere of The Home on Tuesday, the actor and comedian said, “I’m very lucky and very, very happy.”

The Saturday Night Live alum further told the outlet that he’s looking forward to “being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it.”

Davidson added that he has the support of his star pals as he shared that Adam Sandler had given him some advice on fatherhood.

“Everybody’s just been super excited for me, because they know it’s been my dream,” said the Bupkis actor.

“They all just have been like, ‘You’re going to be great at this. It’s the best thing you’ll ever do in your life,'” shared the comedian. “Sandler gave me some great advice.”

“It’s been really nice that everyone’s super excited,” added Davidson. “When you do something, when we do anything, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child.”

For those unversed, the King of Staten Island star’s girlfriend Elsie announced the baby news on Instagram last Wednesday.