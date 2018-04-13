Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 13 2018
Sridevi posthumously awarded 'best actress' for 'Mom'

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Late Sridevi was posthumously awarded ‘Best Actress’ at the 65th National Film Awards of India.

The iconic Bollywood actor was honoured for her role in the Hindi film Mom.

In the Ravi Udyawar directorial, Sridevi played the role of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Sajal Ali. The film also featured Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui as Sridevi’s onscreen husband.

Sridevi died on February 24 in a hotel in Dubai due to “accidental drowning.”

Her husband and daughters, Boney, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor, issued a statement expressing their joy and thanking the government of India for honouring Sridevi.

“We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the ‘Best Actress’ award to Sridevi for her performance in ‘Mom’. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a super wife and a super mom,” the statement read according to The Quint.

“It’s time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on. We thank the government of India, the honourable jury members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages,” it added.

