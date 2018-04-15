Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh to present budget on May 5

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also holds the portfolio of the finance ministry. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The annual budget of the Sindh government for the upcoming financial year 2018-19 will be presented at 3pm on May 5, a press release issued on Saturday stated.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who holds the additional portfolio of the provincial finance minister, will present the budget in a special session of the Sindh Assembly. 

This will be the sixth consecutive annual budget of the present provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party. 

The Sindh Finance Department has dispatched a circular to this effect to the finance departments of the other provincial governments as well as to the federal finance ministry, intimating them about the date of the announcement of the Sindh government’s new budget.

Sindh govt presents budget with over Rs1 trillion outlay for first time

Non-development expenses expected to be Rs665 billion while overall development budget Rs346 billion

Shah has also convened a meeting of the provincial cabinet at 11am on Monday at the new Sindh Secretariat building. 

A number of important government and legislative affairs are on the agenda of the meeting.

Last year, on June 5, Shah had presented a budget of Rs1.043 trillion for the fiscal year 2017-18 in the Sindh Assembly.

