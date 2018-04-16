Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 16 2018
GEO NEWS

Elections can be delayed until November, claims Rasheed

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 16, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Monday said that [general] elections in the country can be delayed until November this year.

Speaking to media here, Rasheed however said that elections would be held during the tenure of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

He said that he still stands firm on his claim that "Nawaz Sharif will go to prison."

President Mamnoon rejects possibility of delay in general polls

President Mamnoon says that it’s not necessary that all the money shifted abroad has been looted and laundered

The AML chief alleged that firing on Supreme Court Justice Aijazul Ahsan is an effort to frighten the accountability court.

Earlier in the day, President Mamnoon Hussain said General Elections 2018 will be held on time.

He was speaking to the media after his personal visit to the passport office along with his wife. The president said that grievances will be addressed if all the state institutions work under constitutional bounds.

President Mamnoon visited the passport office in G-8 vicinity of the federal capital to renew his and the first lady's passport.

