Steven Spielberg to direct action adventure film ‘Blackhawk’

Steven Spielberg. Photo: Reuters

Steven Spielberg is ready to jump into the world of comics after it was announced, he was teaming with Warner Bros to produce the action-adventure film “Blackhawk”.



Talking to Variety Spielberg said, “It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen. They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

The production of Blackhawk will begin once Spielberg is done with his current Indiana Jones film and also after his other directorial West Side Story.

Toby Emmerich the chairman, of Warner Bros Pictures Group, also shared his enthusiasm for the new project.



“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure. We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing ‘Blackhawk’ to movie audiences worldwide,” he said.

Based on the 1941 comic of the same name, Blackhawk centres on a team of World War II fighter pilots who are led by a mysterious man known as Blackhawk and face down fantastical threats.

The screenplay will be written by Spielberg’s frequent collaborator David Koepp whom he has worked on Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.