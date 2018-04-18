Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Steven Spielberg to direct action adventure film ‘Blackhawk’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Steven Spielberg. Photo: Reuters

Steven Spielberg is ready to jump into the world of comics after it was announced, he was teaming with Warner Bros to produce the action-adventure film “Blackhawk”.

Talking to Variety Spielberg said, “It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen. They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

The production of Blackhawk will begin once Spielberg is done with his current Indiana Jones film and also after his other directorial West Side Story.

Toby Emmerich the chairman, of Warner Bros Pictures Group, also shared his enthusiasm for the new project. 

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure. We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing ‘Blackhawk’ to movie audiences worldwide,” he said.

Based on the 1941 comic of the same name, Blackhawk centres on a team of World War II fighter pilots who are led by a mysterious man known as Blackhawk and face down fantastical threats.

The screenplay will be written by Spielberg’s frequent collaborator David Koepp whom he has worked on Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Pink leads People's beautiful issue, Meghan Markle on the list

Pink leads People's beautiful issue, Meghan Markle on the list

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Mahira, Sheheryar starrer '7 Din Mohabbat In' teaser is out

Mahira, Sheheryar starrer '7 Din Mohabbat In' teaser is out

 Updated 10 hours ago
Karan Johar announces A-list cast for new film 'Kalank'

Karan Johar announces A-list cast for new film 'Kalank'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Fawad Khan throws surprise birthday party for wife

Fawad Khan throws surprise birthday party for wife

 Updated 12 hours ago
Cannes holds out olive branch in row with Netflix

Cannes holds out olive branch in row with Netflix

 Updated 14 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Salman Khan in 'Bharat'

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Salman Khan in 'Bharat'

 Updated yesterday
'Rampage' takes over box office lead

'Rampage' takes over box office lead

 Updated yesterday
Salman Khan allowed to travel abroad by Jodhpur court

Salman Khan allowed to travel abroad by Jodhpur court

 Updated yesterday
Zenith Irfan talks 'Motorcycle Girl', staring culture and future plans

Zenith Irfan talks 'Motorcycle Girl', staring culture and future plans

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM