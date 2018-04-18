Pink leads People's beautiful issue, Meghan Markle on the list

51st Country Music Association Awards – Arrivals - Nashville, Tennessee, US, 08/11/2017 - Singer Pink and her daughter Willow

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Pink graced the cover of People magazine’s annual beautiful people issue on Wednesday, chosen for what the celebrity publication called “a role model who embodies honesty and confidence.”



The Grammy-award winning singer, 38, was pictured with her two children, 15-month-old Jameson Moon and Willow Sage, 6, in an issue re-named “The Beautiful Issue,” which included Meghan Markle among more than 70 other female celebrities, and five men.

The annual list used to be called “Most Beautiful Woman” but People editor in chief Jess Cagle said it had been renamed “to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest.”

It features “beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and celebrates the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry,” Cagle added.



Pink, known for her acrobatic live performances, has scored hits like “What About Us” and “Raise Your Glass” over a 20-year career.

But People focused on her skills as a parent with husband Carey Hart. “The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you’re doing is working,” she told the magazine. “That’s been the most humbling thing for me.”

Other celebrities on the list included “Will & Grace” actress Megan Mullally and African-American comedian Issa Rae in the “stars without make-up section.”

Markle, the former “Suits” actress due to marry Britain’s Prince Harry next month, was included in a section called “beautiful inside and out” along with “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, tennis champion Serena Williams, and the four female stars of superhero movie “Black Panther.”

Canadian rapper Drake, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, comedian Kumail Nanjiani and gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon were the five “men behaving beautifully.”

The Beautiful Issue hits US newstands on Friday.