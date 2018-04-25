Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Mustafa Kamal challenges census results in Supreme Court

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal challenged the results of the census in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Photo: file

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal challenged the results of the census in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The petition, submitted to the apex court, states that the registered number of people in Karachi is 20.15 million according to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

However, the census showed the population in Karachi to be 10.60 million, states petition, adding that census was not held in many parts of the metropolis. 

According to the petition, the population of Karachi was undercounted deliberately. It also states that the census authority didn’t seek the help of NADRA before conducting the census.

Kamal in the petition requested for a third-party audit of the census, adding that there should be an increase in Karachi seats provincial and national assemblies.

The petition named Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the federal government, chairman NADRA and others as respondents in the case. 

Comments

