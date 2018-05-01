Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
REUTERS

Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Player of the Year award

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Mohamed Salah. Photo: Reuters

MANCHESTER:  Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been voted Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) to complete the double of English football’s major individual awards.

Salah was chosen as player of the year by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) after an outstanding season in which he has scored 43 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is the first African player to win the FWA award which began in 1948.

Salah narrowly beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in a ballot of over 400 FWA members, with the winning margin less than 20 votes. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was placed third.

“What a race it has been between two players who, in a relatively short time, have reached genuine world class. But Mo Salah is the worthiest of winners. He is also the first African to receive the award and we congratulate him on a magnificent season,” FWA Chairman Patrick Barclay said.

Salah has helped Liverpool, who are third in the Premier League, into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years.

The Merseyside club faces AS Roma in the second leg in the Italian capital on Wednesday and lead 5-2 from the opening game at Anfield in which Salah scored twice and set up two other goals.

Salah will head to the World Cup in Russia in June to play for Egypt who have been drawn with the hosts, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

The inaugural FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year Award was won by Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby who was also crowned PFA Women’s Player of the Year last month.

Comments

More From Sports:

Hafeez clears bowling test, allowed to bowl in international cricket

Hafeez clears bowling test, allowed to bowl in international cricket

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Showdown in Madrid as 'galvanised' Real host Bayern

Showdown in Madrid as 'galvanised' Real host Bayern

 Updated 2 hours ago
PSL beats out other T20 leagues in fielding excellence

PSL beats out other T20 leagues in fielding excellence

Updated 3 hours ago
Wimbledon to pay out 34 million pounds at 2018 championships

Wimbledon to pay out 34 million pounds at 2018 championships

 Updated 6 hours ago
No play before lunch on fourth day of Kent vs Pakistan

No play before lunch on fourth day of Kent vs Pakistan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Super Kabbadi League opening ceremony kicks off in Lahore

Super Kabbadi League opening ceremony kicks off in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
Australian cricket cheating plot sparks ethics review

Australian cricket cheating plot sparks ethics review

 Updated 11 hours ago
Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome

Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome

 Updated 15 hours ago
I have not ended anyone’s career, says Inzamam

I have not ended anyone’s career, says Inzamam

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM