Tuesday May 01 2018
Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Swedish superstar Avicii, one of the world´s most successful DJs who died a week ago aged 28, committed suicide with broken glass that he used to cut himself, TMZ has learnt.

Multiple sources familiar with the circumstances surrounding the famous DJ's death told TMZ that he did indeed take his own life -- something his parents alluded to last week.

Sources said the method of death was a shard of glass that caused massive bleeding. Two sources told TMZ that Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict the fatal wound.

One of the sources said the point of injury was Avicii's neck but another source strongly denied that, saying it was his wrist.

Last week, Avicii's family in an open letter said he "wanted peace" and "could not go on any longer".

The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, the capital of the Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends.

DJ Avicii 'could not go on any longer': family

Swedish superstar's family writes open letter saying 'he really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness'

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness," his family wrote in the letter.

"He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," they added.

A spokesperson for the artist had declined to confirm whether he had committed suicide.

A police source in Oman said his death was not considered to be suspicious, adding that the circumstances would remain confidential at the request of the family.

He had made no secret of his health problems, including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking linked to his party lifestyle.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," his family said.

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

His biggest hits included "Wake Me Up," which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.

Avicii -- who for years was one of the world´s most lucrative electronic musicians -- in 2016 made number 12 on the list of top-paid DJs of Forbes magazine, which said he earned $14.5 million in the previous year.

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through into the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio.

