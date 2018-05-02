Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
REUTERS

Kanye West sparks new outrage in calling slavery 'choice'

By
REUTERS

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Rapper Kanye West arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES:  Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday described slavery as a choice, praised Donald Trump for doing “the impossible” by becoming US president, and attributed his 2016 mental breakdown to opioid addiction.

In the latest in a series of startling interviews, tweets and videos, West, 40, also revealed he had undergone liposuction some years ago because he did not want to be called fat.

The Grammy Award-winning musician’s most controversial comments came in a rambling video interview at the Southern California offices of celebrity website TMZ.com.

West emerged from a year’s silence on Twitter two weeks ago to post up to 20 tweets an hour on topics ranging from politics, to philosophy and fashion.

At one point in the TMZ interview, shown on its website, West says, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

Amid a social media outcry, West later said on Twitter, “Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

The civil rights group NAACP said in a Twitter response addressed to West, “There is a lot of misinformation out there and we are happy to provide insight. Black people have fought against slavery since we first landed on this continent.”

On Tuesday, the “Jesus Walks” singer also gave the first details of his November 2016 admission to a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital after a series of curtailed concerts and political rants.

“I was drugged out,” he said in the TMZ interview. “Two days before I was taken to the hospital I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids.”

He said he was given painkillers after undergoing previously unreported liposuction surgery, adding, “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat.”

In a separate video released on Tuesday to match his new single “Ye vs the People,” West discussed the support he voiced for Trump last week, which caused controversy among many of his fans.

Asked what he admired about Trump, West told fellow rapper TI, “the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible.”

In the single, West raps lines like “Make America Great Again had a negative perception/I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction.”

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Wedding bells for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Wedding bells for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Updated 16 hours ago
Ranveer Singh train is ready for departure

Ranveer Singh train is ready for departure

 Updated 17 hours ago
Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

Avicii committed suicide, died due to self-inflicted wounds: sources

 Updated 17 hours ago
My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted 'M:I6'

My big break: Tom Cruise on the snapped ankle that halted 'M:I6'

 Updated 19 hours ago
13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

13 Reasons Why: Netflix reveals series two release date with trailer

 Updated 19 hours ago
Time's Up campaign takes aim at R Kelly

Time's Up campaign takes aim at R Kelly

Updated 19 hours ago
Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

Anushka Sharma turns 30, announces building animal shelter

 Updated 22 hours ago
American actress Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for defamation, sexual harassment

American actress Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for defamation, sexual harassment

 Updated 23 hours ago
Riz Ahmed teams with BBC for drama series on British-Pakistani family

Riz Ahmed teams with BBC for drama series on British-Pakistani family

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM