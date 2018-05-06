Dacoit stabs himself to death in Karachi over fear of arrest

Photo: File

KARACHI: A dacoit died of self-inflicted stab wounds Saturday night after he attempted to rob a man who had just withdrawn cash from an ATM machine here in the metropolis' Johar Chowrangi, Geo News reported.



Consequent to the mugging in Gulistan-e-Johar's outskirts, the citizen raised alarm, following which residents of the area apprehended the dacoit.

Fearing arrest, the suspect stabbed himself in the stomach and was transported to a nearby hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries while being administered medical treatment.