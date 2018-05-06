Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Dacoit stabs himself to death in Karachi over fear of arrest

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 06, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: A dacoit died of self-inflicted stab wounds Saturday night after he attempted to rob a man who had just withdrawn cash from an ATM machine here in the metropolis' Johar Chowrangi, Geo News reported.

Consequent to the mugging in Gulistan-e-Johar's outskirts, the citizen raised alarm, following which residents of the area apprehended the dacoit.

Fearing arrest, the suspect stabbed himself in the stomach and was transported to a nearby hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries while being administered medical treatment.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People of Karachi have rejected politics of ethnicity: Saeed Ghani

People of Karachi have rejected politics of ethnicity: Saeed Ghani

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Sindh education dept submits summary seeking early summer vacations

Sindh education dept submits summary seeking early summer vacations

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Country-wide polio vaccination campaign from Monday

Country-wide polio vaccination campaign from Monday

Updated an hour ago
‘Aliens’ part of electoral systems across globe, says opposition leader

‘Aliens’ part of electoral systems across globe, says opposition leader

Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab Food Authority seizes substandard fruits, seals cold storage facilities

Punjab Food Authority seizes substandard fruits, seals cold storage facilities

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to address party rally in Mansehra today

Nawaz, Maryam to address party rally in Mansehra today

Updated an hour ago
Increase in load-shedding hours continues to trouble Karachiites on weekend

Increase in load-shedding hours continues to trouble Karachiites on weekend

 Updated 4 hours ago
Dacoits involved in murder of constable, advocate shot dead in Vehari

Dacoits involved in murder of constable, advocate shot dead in Vehari

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD nabs three in connection with foreigner's murder in Karachi

CTD nabs three in connection with foreigner's murder in Karachi

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM