Imran Khan is not our favourite, declares CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar asserted on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is not the court's ladla (favourite).



Hearing the suo motu case on encroachments and environmental degradation in the capital's Bani Gala locality, the chief justice, heading a two-member bench, asked State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry why he’s giving the impression that the court went soft on Imran regarding his Bani Gala estate.

The chief justice warned of taking action against the minister if he doesn’t clarify that it was in fact the government that permitted Imran to do carry out illegal construction in the first place.

Chaudhry then stated in court that the government gave these permissions not just to Imran but to million other residents as well. On the chief justice's insistence, the minister categorically and loudly reiterated the same.

Referring to the state information minister, the chief justice questioned why Marriyum Aurangzeb is giving statements that the court gave a concession to Imran.

He also asked why "they want to bring the courts into disrepute".

Summary sent to cabinet, SC told

During the hearing, Chaudhry informed the court that they have forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet regarding the regularisation of illegal structures in Bani Gala.

The chief justice also ordered all those affected by illegal structures around Korang Nullah to send their cases to the federal ombudsperson.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the court will not give any chance to those who constructed illegal structures around the stream.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

At the last hearing on April 3, Chief Justice Nisar had ordered the government to get the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) regularisation plan approved by the federal cabinet in two weeks.

At the hearing the court was informed by the additional advocate general (AAG) that the CDA has finalised the regularisation plan of the area.

The AAG had added that the entire settlement will be regularised, adding that structures made prior to March 30, 2018 will be regularised whereas those constructed after the date will be demolished.

The chief justice then remarked that there should be no illegal construction in the future, observing that the purpose of the case is to safeguard the Korang Nullah and botanical garden.

Detailing the highlights of the case at an earlier hearing, Chief Justice Nisar had said one issue pertains to the encroachments in the botanical garden, the other on whether illegal structures should be penalised or regularised and the last and most important pertains to ensuring cleanliness of Rawal Lake.

Last year, the CDA had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran's residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.