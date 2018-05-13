Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
By
Azam Khan

Imran Khan is not our favourite, declares CJP

By
Azam Khan

Sunday May 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar asserted on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is not the court's ladla (favourite). 

Hearing the suo motu case on encroachments and environmental degradation in the capital's Bani Gala locality, the chief justice, heading a two-member bench, asked State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry why he’s giving the impression that the court went soft on Imran regarding his Bani Gala estate. 

The chief justice warned of taking action against the minister if he doesn’t clarify that it was in fact the government that permitted Imran to do carry out illegal construction in the first place. 

Chaudhry then stated in court that the government gave these permissions not just to Imran but to million other residents as well. On the chief justice's insistence, the minister categorically and loudly reiterated the same. 

Referring to the state information minister, the chief justice questioned why Marriyum Aurangzeb is giving statements that the court gave a concession to Imran. 

He also asked why "they want to bring the courts into disrepute".

Summary sent to cabinet, SC told 

SC seeks cabinet approval of CDA's Bani Gala regularisation plan in two weeks

CJP-led bench is hearing suo motu notice of illegal structures, environmental degradation in Islamabad's scenic suburban locality

During the hearing, Chaudhry informed the court that they have forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet regarding the regularisation of illegal structures in Bani Gala. 

The chief justice also ordered all those affected by illegal structures around Korang Nullah to send their cases to the federal ombudsperson.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the court will not give any chance to those who constructed illegal structures around the stream.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks. 

At the last hearing on April 3, Chief Justice Nisar had ordered the government to get the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) regularisation plan approved by the federal cabinet in two weeks.

At the hearing the court was informed by the additional advocate general (AAG) that the CDA has finalised the regularisation plan of the area.

CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

Supreme Court is hearing suo motu case on illegal constructions in Bani Gala, Islamabad

The AAG had added that the entire settlement will be regularised, adding that structures made prior to March 30, 2018 will be regularised whereas those constructed after the date will be demolished.

The chief justice then remarked that there should be no illegal construction in the future, observing that the purpose of the case is to safeguard the Korang Nullah and botanical garden.

Detailing the highlights of the case at an earlier hearing, Chief Justice Nisar had said one issue pertains to the encroachments in the botanical garden, the other on whether illegal structures should be penalised or regularised and the last and most important pertains to ensuring cleanliness of Rawal Lake.

Last year, the CDA had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran's residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

 Updated an hour ago
Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Updated 7 hours ago
India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

 Updated 10 hours ago
Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Updated 11 hours ago
SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM