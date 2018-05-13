Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for questioning in a case pertaining to misuse of official powers.

Sources said NAB’s combined investigation team has summoned the former prime minister on May 20.

Earlier, Nawaz had not appeared before the bureau despite a summons as he was in London at the time.

NAB has alleged that the Sharif brothers ‘misused’ their authority to increase the cover area of the road between Raiwind and the Sharif family residence.

The bureau claims the road was widened by four feet from 20 to 24 feet.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

NAB delivers summons for Nawaz at Jati Umra checkpoint

NAB officials were not allowed to proceed to former PM's residence; Nawaz summoned on April 21 in probe related to illegal road widening

It is alleged that the funds allocated for development projects by District Council, Lahore were used for construction of the road.

Investigations against the Sharif brothers in the case were initiated by NAB on April 17, 2000.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal recently ordered a reinvestigation of the case after which the bureau will submit a reference in an accountability court. 

