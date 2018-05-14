Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
Robber shoots, wounds Karachi man for resisting during robbery attempt

Monday May 14, 2018

KARACHI: One person was wounded during a firing incident Sunday night here near Jamaatkhana in the city's Karimabad neighbourhood, Geo News reported citing authorities.

The firing incident occurred due to resistance during a robbery attempt, police added.

Interestingly, however, police managed to capture one of the two robbers, while the other fled.

On the other hand, 24 suspects were arrested during various search operations in New Karachi, Samanabad, SITE Superhighway, and Gul Goth area.

