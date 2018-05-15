PML-N ticket form for upcoming elections asks applicants to declare trust in Nawaz, Shehbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in its application form for those aspiring to contest upcoming general elections on party tickets has asked for declaration of 'trust' in party quaid Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif.



The form shared by the PML-N president on Twitter states, “I declare complete trust in the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif.”



"I meet all conditions mentioned in Article 62," the declaration part of the form further adds.

The application seeks information regarding the applicant’s affiliation with the PML-N and any other party previously along with other details.



According to Shehbaz's tweet, the application forms need to be submitted between May 15 to May 25."

The following are the ticket fees for the seats as per the form:



National Assembly (General Seat): Rs50,000

National Assembly (Reserved Seat): Rs100,000

Provincial Assembly (General Seat): Rs30,000

Provincial Assembly (Reserved Seat): Rs75,000

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections — expected to be scheduled in the last week of July.

