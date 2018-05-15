Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
Web Desk

PML-N ticket form for upcoming elections asks applicants to declare trust in Nawaz, Shehbaz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 15, 2018

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in its application form for those aspiring to contest upcoming general elections on party tickets has asked for declaration of 'trust' in party quaid Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif.

The form shared by the PML-N president on Twitter states, “I declare complete trust in the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif.”

"I meet all conditions mentioned in Article 62," the declaration part of the form further adds.

The application seeks information regarding the applicant’s affiliation with the PML-N and any other party previously along with other details.

According to Shehbaz's tweet, the application forms need to be submitted between May 15 to May 25."

The following are the ticket fees for the seats as per the form:

National Assembly (General Seat): Rs50,000

National Assembly (Reserved Seat): Rs100,000

Provincial Assembly (General Seat): Rs30,000

Provincial Assembly (Reserved Seat): Rs75,000

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections — expected to be scheduled in the last week of July.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Authorities formulate Ramazan traffic plan for Karachi

Authorities formulate Ramazan traffic plan for Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan to observe

Pakistan to observe "Palestine Solidarity Day" on Friday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tallal says efforts being made to bend down Nawaz, achieve a hung parliament

Tallal says efforts being made to bend down Nawaz, achieve a hung parliament

 Updated an hour ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramzan moon-sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramzan moon-sighting

 Updated 2 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Nawaz

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan condemns use of force against Palestinians

Pakistan condemns use of force against Palestinians

 Updated 3 hours ago
Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
NA committee summons NAB chief over money laundering allegations against Nawaz

NA committee summons NAB chief over money laundering allegations against Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM