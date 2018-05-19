Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 19 2018
Prince Harry gets emotional, wipes tears at his wedding

Saturday May 19, 2018

A wedding day is one of the most memorable moments of one’s life, but for Prince Harry it seemed it was the day of utmost importance as he stood beside the love of life. The emotional young groom had tears welled up in his eyes as he stood beside Meghan Markle, who wore a beatific smile throughout the graceful ceremony.

Prince Harry was seen wiping off his tears with his fingers during the ceremony, moments before he exchanged vows.

Meghan’s mother, Doris Ragland, also had tears in her eyes as she saw her daughter marrying the man of her choice.

Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle were married on Saturday in a much-anticipated ceremony, which supporters hope will help recast the 1,000-year-old monarchy for the 21st century.

The couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, tied the knot at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel, in a castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066.

