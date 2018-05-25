Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 25 2018
Idris Elba to star in ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Friday May 25, 2018

Idris Elba. Photo: Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

British actor Idris Elba is all set to star as the "Hunchback of Notre Dame" for Netflix

Based on the 19th-century gothic romance novel, the 45-year-old will be playing the role of Quasimodo who falls in love with the gypsy Esmeralda, according to Variety

The actor will also be directing and producing the project under his Green Door production shingle. He will also produce original music for the feature, which is being described as a "sonic and musical experience."

The story has been adapted various times, the most famous version being Disney’s 90s animated classic that featured Demi Moore and Kevin Kline as voices. The film’s score was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Michael Mitnick, the writer behind The Current War and The Giver, will write the script while Fred Berger of La La Land and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones known for Midnight Special will produce the movie along Elba and Ana Garanito.

Elba is best known for his work as Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire, BBC's Luther, and Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

