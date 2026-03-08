Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval

Lee also has another inking of his wife's name on his ring finger,

Katie Price's new husband Lee Andrews knows how to allure his wife and with love and care.

The former glamour model, 47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Dubai businessman Lee in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

As the family is reportedly stunned by the marriage, Lee has continued to shower his love for Katie by appearing to get her son Harvey's name tattooed on his hand.

He appeared to show off his new tattoo which is placed on the side of his left hand. In a picture obtained by The Sun, Harvey's name can be seen alongside an image of a frog, which is 23-yer-old's favourite animal.

Lee also has another inking of his wife's name on his ring finger, after previously showing off a tattoo on his right hand.

It also comes after Katie Price shared a sweet video of her son Harvey. In the footage, he is seen holding a handmade rose bearing a tag with Lee Andrews' name on it.

Meanwhile, Lee has revealed that he is finally heading back to UK after being stuck in Dubai during this massive chaotic situation there.

The businessman shared the update with his followers as he tagged Katie in his post, saying: 'See you soon, baby.'

Meanwhile, Katie Price's children Princess and Junior Andre, have recently opened up about the moment they learned about their mum's engagement to Lee Andrews.

The siblings have revealed they discovered the news in their family WhatsApp group chat, branding the relationship 'weird' and admitting they have yet to meet him.