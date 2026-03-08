Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar

 
March 08, 2026

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s costar Liza Colon-Zayas gave a new turn to the conversation around the couple’s secret wedding which has been all the buzz.

The fiancées sparked the private wedding rumours when the Euphoria star’s stylist Law Roach claimed that the wedding has already taken place.

Liza added fuel to the flames by sharing the video of Law Roach confirming the wedding on Instagram this Friday, March 6.

The Spider-Man star tagged the couple’s respective accounts and added a hand-hearts emoji on her Story.

During the Actor Awards red carpet on March 1, Law Roach made headlines when he told Access Hollywood, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," when asked about the wedding update.

When asked if that was true, the designer reasserted with a laugh, saying, "It's very true."

At the same ceremony, Law Roach told another outlet, "The wedding's over, sorry."

Zendaya and Tom have both kept tightlipped after the star designer’s claims and kept their social media interactions restricted to work.

The pair have always been private about their relationship and the Spider-Man actor spelled out their decision during a 2023 interview, saying, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

